North Fork FFA 1

The North Fork FFA chapter is staying busy. In October, our chapter sent six members to Indianapolis, Indiana for ten days to experience local tours and the National FFA convention. We also had one member, our Chapter Vice President, Bailey Miller, participate in the National FFA chorus. In November, we sent three members to the District Speaking Contest: Charlie Miller who placed 1st in Creed Speaking and will be going to state, Bailey Miller who placed in the Silver category for Prepared and Extemporaneous, and Kaylee Simpson who placed in the Silver category for Creed Speaking. A few of our members also recently helped run the Hotchkiss Elks Ball, and the Delta County Livestock Association dinner. Congratulations to our very own Chapter President, Lilly Jardon, for receiving a National FFA SAE Grant from Farm Credit. We are now gearing up for the spring semester. Follow our social media to stay updated on the happenings of your local FFA. Facebook: @ North Fork FFA Chapter and Instagram: @ northfork_ffa

North Fork 2

