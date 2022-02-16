North Fork Montessori @ Crawford Elementary school will participate in Montessori Education week February 14th-18th, which is the 115th anniversary of Montessori Education. The North Fork Montessori School @ Crawford will celebrate the founder Maria Montessori, who helped revolutionize education. NFM@C is a free, public Montessori school right here in Delta County that offers busing for surrounding towns for Preschool-6th grade students. Montessori schools have multi-age classrooms and facilitate independent learning. NFM@C recognizes the “whole” child and provides individualized resources for students with special needs and advanced learners.
Who was Maria Montessori? She was an Italian physician in the early 1900s who developed a new kind of education called the Montessori method. Maria Montessori first started out as a physician who worked with students with disabilities. After trying different strategies to help, she realized that every person has an inherent willingness to learn. She was tasked with teaching the poor children in the slums of Rome at a school called the Casa de Bambini. These children were the poorest of the poor, hungry and uneducated. After using her method, the children thrived and performed as well as other children on tests.
She used hands-on materials, especially targeting the senses. The children used their freedom of choice to work with different materials. One day, Maria and her assistant were late to the building, but the children had gotten out the special materials and were busy working entirely on their own!
What do our NFM@C students like about Montessori education? "The children are free to get up and move around." - 6th grader "Children are self-directed." - 6th grader "We learn using hands-on materials” - 5th grader "Kids are able to learn using sensory materials." - 6th grader “I get to choose my work.” - 2nd grader “I can be creative.” - 4th grader
Activities for Montessori Education Week include school-wide silent reading time, a visit from the DCSD school board, students' future aspirations day, favorite Montessori material drawings, and Italian music day.
There are many ways to get to know North Fork Montessori @ Crawford. Contact the school at 970.921.4935 to schedule a tour. Come and get to know the Principal, Denise Regelman, for “Coffee with the Principal” on March 4th at Lazy J coffee shop in Crawford 7:30 - 8:30 am. Visit the website, https://nfmc.deltaschools.com/
Article written collaboratively by the NFM@C Yearbook staff.
DID YOU KNOW?
There are 3,000 Montessori schools in the U.S. and 20,000 in the whole world!
Maria Montessori was the first woman to receive a medical degree in Italy.
Maria Montessori was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 3 times!
In 1931, Maria met with Mahatma Gandhi in India to discuss ways to promote peace in the world.
