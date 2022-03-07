North Fork High School Invites you to the first-ever Fashion Show on Thursday, March 24 at 6 pm, with the theme being “Sustainable Styles!” Outfits are handmade by the students out of donated old clothes. There will be the High School Eco-Art show, door prizes, and free dinner included in the night. You must be present to win raffle prizes. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or from one of the students of the fashion show. Our mission is for students to have hands-on opportunities with business aspects while promoting sustainable fashion. Profits will go to the artists of the pieces and to next year’s show. Mrs. Roeber, the Art Teacher, at North Fork High shares that the students’ skills, “collaboration, networking, and jumping in will lead you to learn how the road to success works.”
North Fork Students Invite You to the First Annual Fashion Show!
- Press Release
