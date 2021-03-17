Annual Seed Swap
It's that time of year again...the beginning of your gardening season! Join us for our annual seed swap, presented by TLC, Slow Food Western Slope, and VOGA. The seed swap will commence our Seasonal Rhythms course series of 2021.
First, we will be hosting a Local Seed Growers Virtual Panel on March 18th via Zoom. Ask all of your early season seed questions and get expert advice!
Then on March 20th, we will meet at Town Park for our seed swap. Take seeds home to plant, bring seeds to share if you have an abundance!
Beginning Beekeeping
Looking to add pollinators to your garden ecosystem this season? Join us for our Seasonal Rhythms course in Beginning Beekeeping with Julie Finley Ridinger. Details below!
Interested in the course? Email us at alicia@thelearningcouncil.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.