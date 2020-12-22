GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Northwest Colorado sportspersons and those who hunt and fish in the NW part of the state are invited to participate in a virtual caucus meeting with Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northwest Regional Manager JT Romatzke and staff members on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The virtual meeting of the Northwest Region Sportsperson Caucus is an opportunity for the sporting public to interact directly with regional leadership and biologists about hunting, trapping and fishing issues.
The meeting will be held on Zoom as well as being simulcast on the CPW Facebook page. Registration is needed for anyone wishing to ask questions and participate on the Zoom platform. A quick registration form for participants of the meeting on Zoom can be found through this link.
Staff from around the NW region will be providing information on the following topics:
- Hunting season wrap up
- Later season dates overlapping with winter road closures and Thanksgiving
- Update on State Wildlife Area access issue
- Recap of fire issues in NW Colorado
“These meetings are designed to be a chance for hunters and anglers to interact directly with CPW staff,” Romatzke said. “Not only can participants hear about what we are doing as an agency but they can also ask questions and provide suggestions to help manage and conserve Colorado’s wildlife resource.”
Regional caucus meetings proceed statewide meetings of the Sportsperson Roundtable with its designed representatives from each regional caucus. The caucus and roundtable system allows members of the public to have direct input into CPW decision making at local, regional, and statewide levels. The statewide Sportspersons Roundtable typically meets twice a year.
Questions for CPW staff can be submitted in advance by emailing public information officer Randy Hampton at randy.hampton@state.co.us.
The full Zoom link for participants to register is https://cpw-state-co.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpfuGuqzIuHNTq5fYkGlAzNeocMGu-zf_r
