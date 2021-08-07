Colorado Parks and Wildlife is now accepting applications for Board members responsible for the governance of the Outdoor Equity Grant Program created by bill HB21-1318.
The Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Board Member Application and additional application materials are posted on the CPW website.
The purpose of the Outdoor Equity Grant Program is to increase access and opportunity for underserved youth and their families to experience Colorado's open spaces, state parks, public lands, and other outdoor areas. Outdoor recreation costs can include long-distance travel, specialized outdoor recreation gear and activity instruction that adds up and becomes prohibitively expensive for lower-income households. This can be discouraging for some families, making them unable to experience the nature of the state.
The board is responsible for overseeing the grant program and awarding grants to applicants that will directly utilize the grant to engage eligible youth and their families by reducing barriers to Colorado’s outdoors, creating pathways for formal or informal conservation of Colorado outdoors, or offering environmental and Colorado outdoor-based educational opportunities.
“It is no surprise to anyone living in Colorado that nature is a critical part of our lives for many reasons, however, there are some within our communities that don’t have the ability to experience the adventure and restorative aspects that Colorado’s great outdoors provides,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “We are very excited to work with Coloradans to broaden access and opportunity for underserved youth and their families to experience Colorado's open spaces, state parks and outdoor areas.”
The Outdoor Equity Grant Program Board will have nine voting seats. Board members will serve for four years but may not serve more than 2 terms. As CPW works to establish the Board, the term limits for racial justice, environmental justice and conservation will be limited to two years initially. After the first two years, these terms will transition to four-year terms to allow for staggered terms.
For more information, visit cpw.state.co.us/Outdoor-Equity-Fund.aspx
