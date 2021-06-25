The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests announce logging operations on the Paonia Ranger District, along the Stevens Gulch Road, National Forest Service Road (NFSR) #701. Timber sale activities began June 1 and will continue throughout the summer.
The Overland Timber Sale will increase forest resiliency, reduce hazardous fuels, remove spruce budworm infested trees, allow smaller understory trees more opportunities to grow, provide wood products for commercial uses and reduce fire hazard by breaking up the horizontal continuity of the forest canopy where fire can easily spread. Additional outcomes will be improved age class and species diversity, improved wildlife habitat diversity and contributions to economic growth of local area communities. In support of these efforts, more traffic will be using the Stevens Gulch Road (NFSR #701). The public should expect to encounter logging operations and traffic along length of the road Monday through Friday. No closures of trails or roads are anticipated.
Visitors to the area should expect increased activity and equipment associated with the timber sale including trucks and large harvesting equipment and are urged to remain clear of all timber operations. Extreme caution should be exercised around all equipment and along roads. Visitors should pay attention to and obey all road traffic signs when traveling in or near this area. Please exercise extreme caution when traveling on roads used by logging trucks, which may weigh up to 85,000 pounds.
"As we continue to see increased visitation, use and enjoyment of our National Forests, I sincerely hope we can all drive with an extra dose of caution during timber hauling operations. No trip is successful unless we arrive home safely," said Paonia District Ranger, Levi Broyles.
For additional information, please contact Cari Johnson at (970) 527-4131 x4257 or cari.johnson@usda.gov.
