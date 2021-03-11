Paonia Police

 In an effort to assist the Town of Hotchkiss Marshal’s department with officer coverage, the Town of Hotchkiss has entered into an agreement with the Town of Paonia. Town of Paonia officers will serve as independent contractors for the Town of Hotchkiss, with services provided to the Hotchkiss Marshal’s Office. Paonia Officers will be providing these services on their own time. In an effort to continue to follow COVID -19 safety protocols, Paonia Officers will be providing services in their Paonia Police Department vehicles. The Town of Hotchkiss greatly appreciates the Town of Paonia and their Officers for providing this service. 