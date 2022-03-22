SAVE THE DATE - June 9th thru 11th, 2022
CRAWFORD PIONEER DAYS
Theme: “Country Roads Take Me Home”
The Volunteers of CPD’s are working feverishly to bring everyone another wonderful year of events with all our past favorite activities: Melodrama, Auction, Vendors, Music, Parade, Outhouse Races, Hay Bale Races, Kid’s Games, Fireworks, and more! Mark your calendar for great fun that will surely kick off your Summer! Questions can be sent to crawfordpioneerdays@gmail.com or check out our website for more event information: www.crawfordpioneerdays.com
43RD ANNUAL CRAWFORD PIONEER DAYS PARADE
Theme: "Country Roads Take Me Home"
June 11th, 2022
Everyone is invited to participate in this year’s Annual parade on Saturday. We are also looking for anyone who graduated from the Crawford School (Elementary or K-12) to participate as an honored dignitary. What a great way to kick off this year’s events with this time honored parade! We are all looking forward to your participation this year! Questions can be sent to our Parade Coordinator, Lynne Watkins at (970) 371-0534 or email lynnee@skybeam.com or Anne Pulley at (970) 921-5422 or email 4pulleys@sbcglobal.net We will again require pre-registration this year to help speed the line-up process along. Cut-off date for preregistration is June 8th. Once your application is received you will receive your location number in the parade lineup prior to this event. Any late comers will lineup at the end of the parade route and their information will not be read by this year's announcer.
CRAWFORD PIONEER DAYS "LIVE AUCTION"
June 10th
The Auction events line-up begins at 4:30-6pm with a dinner served by the Crawford Fire Auxiliary (Meal & Prices to follow). Between 5 & 5:30 you’ll be introduced to this year’s Grand Marshal & our King & Queen. At 5:35 we’ll be announcing the winners of the Baking Contest, then from 6-7pm we will hold our Live Auction filled with fantastic donations from Delta County businesses/supporters. This is a fun, rowdy good time for everyone! Our Auction Coordinator is Cindy Felix. If you have any questions or would like to provide an auction item, please give her a call at (919) 795-8968 or email her at clfelix@live.com
BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND
CRAWFORD PIONEER DAYS “OUTHOUSE RACES”
June 11th…after the parade
After a two years hiatus we are happy to bring back our fun-filled Outhouse Races again this year. The races will begin immediately after the parade and registration will be open until June 8th. There will be no registration the day of this event, so get your teams together and come join in this fun filled event. If you’re not interested in building a racer we do have a few available for your use (first-come, first serve). Registration/waiver forms will be available on the Crawford Pioneer Days website: www.crawfordpioneerdays.com All participants must be at least 13 years old and the waiver must be signed by all participants at time of submission. For more information contact our Outhouse Races Coordinators, Bret Specht at (303) 885-6241 or Michelle Specht at (303) 507-1075.
CRAWFORD PIONEER DAYS "BAKING CONTEST"
June 10th drop-offs
This has always been one of the crowd’s favorites. Drop off will take place Friday morning between 9 and 2. Judging takes place between 2:30 and 3:00. Prizes will be cash & ribbons. Categories are Bread, Cakes, Cookies, Pies & Bars. There are two divisions: Separate Youth and Adult. For more information please contact Sandy Johnson at 970-201-8770.
CRAWFORD PIONEER DAYS "VENDORS IN THE PARK"
June 12th
This part of our event always seems to be the one to fill up the fastest. If you are interested in being a vendor this year, please contact our vendor coordinator, Annette Croughwell, at (303) 304-9798 or by email at acroughwell89@gmail.com Spaces are filled on a first-come, first serve basis, so get your application in as soon as possible. You can print a copy of our application off our website at: www.crawfordpioneerdays.com or stop by the Crawford Town Hall or United Business Bank for a copy.
ANOTHER EVENT BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND
CRAWFORD PIONEERS DAYS “HAY BALE RACES”
June 12th at 12:00 pm
This year we will have a division for both Adults and Youth, so get your gloves ready and come on down and show us your stuff! This will be set up in the center of the park, so all the spectators will have a super location for watching these races. These are timed events between 2 contestants at a time. The 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners will then compete for the Grand Prize. Awards will be paid out after all the races are completed. For more information contact Marla Bishop at 970-201-3070 Email: dextralouise@gmail.com You can also print a copy of the rules & registration/waiver form by going to www.crawfordpioneerdays.com
"DAIRY DAZE OR SHE FELL DOWN BY THE CHURN, BUT NOW SHE’S FEELING BUTTER”
Yep, you guessed it! That’s the title for this year’s Melodrama…this group is also back by popular demand. Their 1st performance will be on Thursday evening, June 9th, at 6:30pm. Show starts at 7:00. They will also have two add'l shows on Saturday, June 11th, at 11:30am & 1:30pm. Tickets will be available in advance or at the door (if there are unsold tickets still available). More information to follow on who to contact for advance tickets.
FIREWORKS OVER CRAWFORD STATE PARK
June 12th at Dusk
The final topper on all the Crawford Pioneer Days events is of course the Annual Fireworks Display over Crawford State Park put on by our very own Crawford Volunteer Fire Department. This event has grown in popularity every year since its inception and we are really excited to bring this fantastic show to you again this year! If you’ve missed this event in years past then its time for you come out and join us this year! We promise you won’t be sorry!
