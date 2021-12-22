Region 10 has received an AmeriCorps Seniors Retried and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) grant from the AmeriCorps federal agency to support RSVP volunteers serving in the counties of Delta, Gunnison, Montrose, and Hinsdale. Region 10 is excited to bring RSVP back to the region.
With this new funding, Region 10 will leverage the skills and experience of seniors aged 55 or greater in the Delta and Montrose surrounding communities to encourage healthy living. These AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers will deliver meals to homebound seniors, help provide food to those in need, help recruit volunteers, do small repairs in homes, and so much more.
"Your spare time will make a difference in the lives of others”, says Eva Veitch, Region 10 Community Living Services Director.
Region 10 RSVP is currently looking for volunteers to help deliver hot meals and who can do some handy work such as change lightbulbs or make some minor home repairs. There are seniors in our community who need help and there are also seniors who are willing to help. Region 10 RSVP can match the willingness to help with the need for help. All that is needed is a heart to serve. With this, the Delta and Montrose communities can support wellbeing and make our communities an even greater place to live. Volunteers can sign up in Delta County by contacting Kylynn Wilson at 970-765-3135 or at kylynn@region10.net and those in the Montrose community may contact Joe Walker at 970-765-3147 or at jwalker@region10.net.
AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers stay healthy and active through service, improving their own lives as they improve the lives of others. A growing body of research affirms the numerous mental and physical health benefits of volunteerism, including lower mortality rates, decreased rates of depression, and increased strength and energy.
Today, AmeriCorps Seniors engages approximately 195,000 older Americans in service at 29,800 locations across the United States and territories through its Foster Grandparent, Senior Companion, and RSVP programs. Established in 1971, RSVP engages Americans age 55 and older in service, responding to our nation’s most pressing challenges.
About Region 10
Region 10 League for Economic Assistance & Planning, Inc. (Region 10) is a Colorado 501(C)3 non-profit organization serving as an alliance of government and business. Region 10, located in Montrose, supports 6 counties in western Colorado by leveraging resources to help build strong communities; providing senior services, small business services, and regional development support to Delta, Montrose, Hinsdale, Gunnison, Ouray, and San Miguel counties. Region 10 RSVP, funded by AmeriCorps Seniors, provides volunteers 55 and older with opportunities to participate fully in the life of their community through impactful volunteer service. More information can be found at www.region10.net.
