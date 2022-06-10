Colorado Parks and Wildlife opened the newly renovated Clear Fork Campground to visitors at Crawford State Park in time for Pioneer Daysweekend in Crawford.
CPW recently completed work on the Clear Fork Campground. Once only a primitive campground, it now has 20 full hook-up campsites for recreational vehicles.
“This provides more accessibility to our park and brings it up to standards for modern RVs,” said Park Ranger Scott Rist. “This completed project will also allow campers to stay at the park all year through the winter months thanks to the full hook-up sites now in place.”
The Clear Fork Campground officially opened to the public Friday and is already reserved at full capacity through the Pioneer Days weekend.
Crawford Pioneer Days
Crawford State Park is happy to welcome back the Saturday night fireworks show as part of Pioneer Days festivities. The park will waive day-use fees Saturday for the fireworks show, though those in the park Sunday will need to have a valid parks pass.
The fireworks show put on by the local fire department will be a 45-minute show and must be completed no later than 10 p.m.
“We’ve been happy to host this fireworks show for more than 35 years,” Rist said. “The reservoir is about 66% full, and the recent moisture we’ve had will allow us to put on the show this year.”
Personal fireworks are not permitted within park grounds. Rist asked those attending Saturday night’s fireworks display to park only in designated parking areas.
“Please, do not park on vegetation and grass areas when you come into the park,” he said. “And then please have patience as we assist with 250 cars leaving the park area after the show.”
Always wear a PFD on the water
CPW also reminds all park visitors to follow boating safety rules and all people recreation on the reservoir to wear a personal flotation device (PFD). There have already been double-digit drownings in the state of Colorado this year.
“It is so important that every person has a properly fitting PFD,” Rist said. “Water temperatures remain cold in the reservoir, and hypothermia can set in quickly. Even strong swimmers need to wear a PFD no matter what sport they are participating in on the water.”
For more information on Crawford State Park, go to: https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Crawford
Reservations for the Clear Fork Campground can be made at:https://cpw.state.co.us/buyapply/Pages/Reservations.aspx
For more information on Crawford’s Pioneer Days, go to: www.crawfordpioneerdays.com
