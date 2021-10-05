By now, you may have noticed that we, the town's consultant team, have fallen behind schedule on a couple of tasks for Paonia In Motion. Those tasks include the "Current Conditions Inventory" and the "Community Input Summary." We apologize for the delay and are doing our best to make these documents available ASAP and to bring Paonia In Motion to its conclusion.
Due to these delays, we've had to make some modifications to the project schedule and wanted to provide you with the revised timeline for Paonia In Motion so you are up to speed on the remaining steps for the project...
Week of October 4, 2021
- The "Current Conditions Inventory" and "Community Input Summary" to be shared with the community via the Paonia In Motion website.
- The consultant team to work with the town, the Community Action Team, and other local agencies, organizations, and stakeholders on the draft "Implementation Matrix" to be included in the draft of the Parks, Recreation & Trails Master Plan.
Week of October 11, 2021
- The consultant team to continue working with the town, the Community Action Team, and other local agencies, organizations, and stakeholders on the draft of the "Implementation Matrix."
- The consultant team to prepare the draft of the Parks, Recreation & Trails Master Plan for Paonia.
Week of October 18, 2021
- The draft of the Parks, Recreation & Trails Master Plan to be shared with the community for review and feedback. The draft of the Master Plan will be made available via the Paonia In Motion website.
- Begin the review period for the draft Parks, Recreation & Trails Master Plan.
Week of November 1, 2021
- Conclude the review period for the draft Parks, Recreation & Trails Master Plan.
- The consultant team to make revisions to the draft of the Parks, Recreation & Trails Master Plan based on the input received during the review period and prepare the final version of the Master Plan.
Week of November 8, 2021
- The final version of the Parks, Recreation & Trails Master Plan for Paonia to be made available to the community via the Paonia In Motion website.
Late November/Early December 2021
- The consultant team to work with the town to schedule a presentation of the final version of the Parks, Recreation & Trails Master Plan to the Town Board, at a public meeting. At this meeting, the Town Board will be asked to consider adopting the Master Plan as an official document of the Town of Paonia. Information for this meeting will be posted to the Paonia In Motion website once a date and time have been confirmed.
