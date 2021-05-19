Delta County Fairgrounds’ Boat Ramp Ribbon Cutting
The Delta County Board of County Commissioners along with Western Slope Conservation Center and The Nature Connection will host a ribbon cutting ceremony, for the newly constructed Delta County Fairgrounds Boat Ramp and River Access, on Saturday, May 29th, from 12:00pm -1:00pm.
The celebration will take place at the new shade structure near the Gunnison River at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss. We invite anyone interested to come celebrate this tremendous addition to the fairgrounds, which will increase recreational access on the North Fork of the Gunnison River. This project was envisioned by the community in 2017 as part The Nature Connection’s Generation Wild grant through Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO). Construction of the boat ramp and parking area was completed in 2019-2020 by Delta County’s District #3 team. A shade structure and boater safety information was installed in spring of 2021 by the Western Slope Conservation Center with support from from GOCO and an anonymous private foundation. The structure was constructed by local contractors; Ben Deleiris, Finnigan Carpentry, and Ira Houseweart Metalworks.
Free hamburgers will be provided thanks to a generous donation by Robbie LeValley, as well as Bank of Colorado’s Hotchkiss Branch.
About The Nature Connection:
The mission of The Nature Connection is to break down the barriers to getting outside for kids and families in our community. As a Delta County School District program, TNC serves students and families across the county including Olathe, and is funded in part by the Generation Wild Initiative from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO). TNC offers school year and summer programs that introduce kids and families to outdoor recreation, environmental education and stewardship. Find them on Facebook for updates or check out their website, www.thenatureconnection.net.
About Western Slope Conservation Center:
The mission of the Western Slope Conservation Center is to build an active and aware community to protect and enhance the lands, air, water and wildlife of the Lower Gunnison Watershed. As a result of our work, in 35 years the communities of the Lower Gunnison Watershed will be characterized by intact and functioning ecosystems, clean and abundant water resources, well-managed lands with the highest level of protection that they deserve, and an informed and engaged citizenry who understands the connection between the vitality of both its ecological and social communities. More information about Western Slope Conservation Center can be found at: westernslopeconservation.org.
About Generation Wild:
Generation Wild was created by Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) to reconnect kids with nature by increasing the amount of time they spend outside in unstructured play– the kind of play that used to be more common. The program is an integrated, statewide effort that involves providing parents and caregivers inspiration for getting children outdoors. GOCO is a state program that invests a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds to help preserve and enhance Colorado’s parks, trails, wildlife, rivers, and open spaces. GOCO’s independent board awards competitive grants to local governments and land trusts and makes investments through Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.