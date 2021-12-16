From December 19 - December 24 from 1:00p - 4:00p in Heritage Hall at the Delta County Fairgrounds, Santa will be set up and ready to take pictures with kiddos...even if they aren't as excited about it as he is!
Please bring your mobile phone or camera to snap pics of your little ones - there will NOT be an onsite photographer!
Wishing you all a wonderful and safe Christmas!
