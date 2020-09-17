On September 29th, join SEI’s Solar Forward Program and the Colorado Energy Office as they kick off their new partnership with a FREE webinar: Renewable Energy Success Stories: how the transition from a fossil fuel economy to a renewable energy economy aids in resilience and recovery in rural communities.
In this webinar, attendees will learn about the tools and consulting offered through SEI’s Solar Forward program, as well as first-hand accounts from past participants. CEO will present on their Energy Performance Contracting (EPC) program for Gunnison County and the NW Regional Solar Project.
As a Colorado resident we are giving you enrollment priority before promoting this webinar to everyone else, so please register before September 23rd.
