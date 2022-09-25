On Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division, with the support of investigators with the Delta County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Seventh Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the Colorado State Patrol, executed search warrants on two adjoining properties located in rural Delta County outside the community of Crawford, Colorado.
Law Enforcement responded to 34085 and 34091 B25 Road and located two large illegal marijuana cultivations. During the operation, four suspects were contacted and detained without incident. Upon execution of the warrant, law enforcement seized over 680 mature marijuana plants, sixteen pounds of processed marijuana, and approximately one ounce of mushrooms.
When asked about the search, Sheriff Taylor stated, “within unincorporated Delta County, a person may legally grow a maximum of 12 marijuana plants on their residential property for personal use. The cultivation of 680 mature marijuana plants is clearly unlawful under state law and the harvested marijuana from these plants is clearly meant for distribution. The Delta County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate individuals that cultivate these types of large marijuana grows in our county.”
Sheriff Taylor also added that not only are these types of cultivation and distribution operations illegal, but “they are a strain on our natural resources as 600+ mature marijuana plants require an exorbitant amount of water which Fruitland Mesa does not have.”
The CBI Marijuana Enforcement Division will refer the case to the Seventh Judicial District Attorney's Office for prosecution.
