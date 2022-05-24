Tuesday May 24, 2022 – 9:00am
Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team One
Dan Dallas, Incident Commander
Current Situation:
The Simms Fire acreage has decreased to 313 acres due to field verification and better mapping. Containment has reached 100%. Firefighters continue to mop up and patrol firelines to ensure that containment lines will hold. Today a drone will be used to survey the fire area to detect any heat sources that remain. Any areas of heat that might pose a threat to containment lines will be mopped up.
In Division A, firefighters worked to mop up and secure the contained fire's edge. Firefighters will focus on mopping up in this area to maintain containment. Patrols and gridding will continue to ensure threats to the fireline are mitigated.
In Division Z firefighters continue to improve the fireline by removing any residual heat to secure and protect structures. Patrols and gridding will continue to ensure threats to the fireline are mitigated.
Due to increased containment and decreased fire behavior, a local jurisdictional Incident Management Type 3 Team will be transitioning command on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Tuesday, May 24th the incoming Team will work closely with the CIMT1. The Type 3 Incident Command Team is keeping in their operational organization Hand Crews, Engines, Water Tenders, Heavy Equipment, and an Ambulance.
Safety: Careful consideration for public and firefighter safety remains the top priority on this incident. As always, crews remain cautious, both on the fireline and while traveling to and from the fire. The CIMT1 has implemented sound practices to reduce the potential for the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases to improve the health of firefighters and the communities served. Leading into the fire area, Wildcat Canyon and T & M Roads remain closed. Firefighters request that the public avoid the affected area out of respect for community and firefighter safety.
Weather & Fuel Conditions: Temperatures will remain in the 60’s today, relative humidity will be in the range of 20-25 percent. Winds will increase today from the northwest; sustained winds are expected in the 10-15 mph range with gusts from 20-25 mph. There is a 20-25 percent chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. A high-pressure ridge is expected to enter the region on Wednesday. This will bring a warming and drying trend. A potential for strong and gusty southwest winds are predicted by this weekend.
Evacuations and Fire Restrictions: T&M Road and Wildcat Canyon Road remain open to residents but are still closed to the public. There are no evacuation orders in place currently. For more information contact https://ouraycountyco.gov/272/Emergency-Management.
Simms Fire Statistics:
Size: 313 acres
Containment: 100%
Total Personnel: Approximately 170
Location: 15 miles southwest of Montrose
Reported: May 19, 2022
Cause: Under investigation
For More Information:
Phone: 970-765-7309
Email: 2022.simms@firenet.gov
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GMUGFireInfo
West Slope Fire Information: www.WestSlopeFireInfo.com
