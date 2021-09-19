On Thursday, September 9, Charter Communications hosted a Spectrum Internet Assist event with the Blue Sage Center for the Arts in Paonia. Blue Sage Center for the Arts’ mission is dedicated to providing the North Fork Valley to create and experience art in all its forms. Blue Sage Center for the Arts serves about 10,000 residents of the North Fork Valley annually through classes, events, gallery exhibits, venue rentals and arts outreach into local schools.
Spectrum presented $2,000.00 to Blue Sage Center for the Arts for the purchase of technology devices to further their exploration and creativity of digital arts for those they serve. Attached are two photos from yesterday’s check presentation.
In the group photo from left to right are:
Dave Knutson - Paonia Trustee
Nathan LeMay - Account Executive, Spectrum
John Lee – State Government Affairs Senior Manager, Spectrum
Debra Muzikar - Executive Director, Blue Sage Center for the Arts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.