splash and Dash

Register here for the 2019 USAT Aquathon Swim/Run Event at the North Fork Pool
July 31, 5:30 pm
North Fork Pool
333 Bulldog Street, Hotchkiss, CO 81419
970-872-6122
- Ages 7-10 Swim/run event: Swim 100 yards (4 lengths in the pool) and run 1k on the trails. Kickboards are allowed for the swim COST $15.00
- Ages 11-15 swim/run event: Swim 200 yards (8 lengths in the pool) and run 2k on the trails. Kickboards are allowed for the swim COST $15.00
Each participant must choose 1 or 2 Then go to training: 3. Join us for a swim/run training. Swim/run training will run for 1 hour each Tuesday night from 5-6pm starting June 22, 2021 until race day. Each participant will practice their distance in the pool, learn tips and tricks about swimming properly and generally get used to the event distance in a fun, friendly atmosphere. We will also practice the run distance and go over trail running techniques and with any time left we will play group games.
Cost of training $5 per hour drop-in or purchase your discount 6 punch pass for $25 .
