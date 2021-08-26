Surrounded by the White River National Forest and near Gypsum, Sweetwater Lake is one of the largest natural lakes in Colorado. If you haven't been before, our event on Sunday, August 29 is the perfect chance opportunity to explore!
What: Sweetwater Lake Hike & Picnic
When: Sunday, August 29 from 9:00 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: Sweetwater Lake, near Gypsum
Join staff from Wilderness Workshop and the Eagle Valley Land Trust (EVLT) on a short hike. We’ll take in views of spectacular wilderness-quality public lands that surround the lake, and discuss opportunities to protect them. The Bureau of Land Management is about to start a new planning process to determine whether to allow oil and gas development in the area, and we’ll need your help advocating to keep these wildlands wild.
EVLT will also share information about their efforts to protect Sweetwater Lake and what the future holds for this corner of the Eagle Valley. After the hike we will return to the lake for a picnic and some time on or by the water as the day warms up.
To help us plan, please register in advance. I hope to see you next Sunday!
Sincerely,
Sam Feuerborn | Field Coordinator
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.