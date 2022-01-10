Teens are invited to submit original poetry, fiction, personal essays, and comics for publication in the annual Teen Literary Magazine. Submission is open to 6th through 12th graders starting December 1, 2021 through April 1, 2022. All submissions will be reviewed and edited for publication by an editing team of comprised of Montrose and Delta County teens. Teen writers will be contacted by the editing team prior to publication. The Teen Literary Magazine will be distributed to area schools and libraries in the fall of 2022. For more information and to submit your work, please email adickinson@montroselibrary.org. Presented by Montrose and Delta County Libraries.
