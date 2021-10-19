Lindy Hop Partner Dance Series
Come and learn to Lindy Hop with Jenna Bradford! Every Tuesday evening from 7-8 pm at the Paonia Laundromat Studio, beginning October 19th.
This dance has form and structure AND a lot of room for improvisation and innovation. In this series we will cover some of the basics of Lindy Hop and partner dancing which will set you on your way to being able to dance with anyone. When you are Lindy Hopping you cannot help but smile! No partner necessary, come as you are.
Jenna has been partner dancing and teaching for a decade. From blues to fusion to lindy hop. Lindy hop changed the game! So much fun and energy and just enough structure. She has a deep love and respect for the music that inspired the movement, and the innovators and revivors of the dance. She sees partner-dance as an incredible way to communicate and connect with others and create community.
2021 Mexican Heritage Fiesta: A Success!
The Learning Council was happy to co-create the Annual Mexican Heritage Fiesta this year. Families enjoyed shopping from vendors, doing arts and crafts, smashing open a pinata, watching the lovely Folklorico Dancers perform, participating in a fashion show, and dancing late into the stormy evening with a live Mariachi Band!
National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15th - October 15th. Learn more about this historic and contemporary celebration here.
Thank you to all our volunteers who made this day an incredible success. We could not have done it without you! And thank you to the Migrant and Rural Coalition for co-hosting the event.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com.
