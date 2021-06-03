Swim open

Swimming Lesson & Season Pass Registration is open!

 Parent & Tot Swimming Lessons (6 months - 3 years) One-week session (M-F), 35 minutes

July 5-9 • 10 - 10:35am • 10:45am – 11:20

Big Kid Swimming Lessons (age 3+) Two-week sessions (M-F), 35 minutes

June 7-18 • 10 - 10:35am • 10:40 - 11:15am • 11:20 - 11:55am

June 21 – July 2 • 10 - 10:35am • 10:40 - 11:15am • 11:20 - 11:55am

July 12 - 23 • 10 - 10:35am • 10:40 - 11:15am • 11:20 - 11:55am

Park and Recreation District is searching for a concessionaire or group to operate the concession stand at the North Fork Pool this summer. Must be willing to operate week-day afternoons during peak times. The North Fork Pool is open from June 5, 2021 to Labor Day. We are willing to entertain proposals for all or part of the summer season, but preference will be made to an organization who can work the entire season. For questions, please contact Lenore Cambria @ 970-872-6122 or EMail nfpool@tds.net

