The Crawford Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of this year's “Crawford Garden Competition” Please be sure to congratulate these winners for their beautiful yards!
First Place – Mary Pobirk, and Son & Daughter-in-law Tim Pobirk & Ann Pobirk, on Greenwood Avenue. Tim and Ann should be very proud of the job they are doing at Tim's parent's home. Tim, your father would be proud!
Second Place – Betty Jo Stewart on Fruitland Mesa Road. Betty Jo has been the lucky recipient of past year's Beautiful Yard Awards! She's obviously doing something right. Good job, Betty Jo...keep up the good work!__
Third Place – Steve Mock on Hwy 92 (across the highway from the newly opened “Joe’s” restaurant & bar). Steve's love for Crawford is absolutely evident in this beautiful yard and building. He has left a lasting mark on our town and on the West Elk Byways Loop! Thanks, Steve!
Honorable Mention – Hetty Todd on G Street – This yard was absolutely beautiful and a lot of years of care and hard work has gone into this property! Just beautiful, Hetty!
When the CACC initially began planning this years “Crawford Garden Competition” we thought we needed to establish a specific time line for it to be completed by. That was our first mistake! Since none of the 8 CACC Board members had ever been involved in this type of an event there was a lot of learning to be had throughout the process. Our take away...nothing is cookie-cutter about a Garden Competition. Flowers begin blooming in spring and if you're really lucky still look great in July. May is likely the optimum time for taking pictures of flowers. Vegetable Gardens definitely march to the beat of their own drum and bloom at all different times during the growing season. Sadly, we heard “Oh, you should have seen this a couple weeks ago” from the Pollard family who had a great vegetable garden set up at their home. During our “designated time period” we looked at the beginnings of Mr. Coldiron’s garden on Hwy 92 (across from Town Hall) which looked absolutely promising, but it was just beginning to grow by the time we ended our competition. His garden's going to be incredible at the end of this season. The conclusion was we need to take all these variables into consideration in the future. Even the taking of photos needed to be a continuous process. Photos taken when yards looked their absolute best, didn't necessarily look the same when the winners were awarded their prizes. Our time-line most definitely needs to be tweaked to allow for the most optimum photos for both flower and vegetable gardens. In addition to this, our deadline must be extended. So, with all this new found knowledge and the desire to do better we will move forward. We had a wonderful time seeing all these great yards and hearing fantastic stories from the proud homeowners. We look forward to doing it again in the future!
Our “Special Thanks” goes to the three Sponsors of this year’s event: Vegetation Management West, Needlerock Mountain Realty, and Grandview Hairport! Thanks to their donations we were able to award prizes to our winners. Another “Special Thanks” also goes out to Nicole Reasoner, Wild Country Keepsakes & Photography, who graciously volunteered to take the wonderful final pictures of all these winners! Also, thank you Lasting Impressions for creating the fabulous “Winner’s” signs!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.