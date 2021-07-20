Our summer events series always involves partnerships with a wide range of groups and this year I had a great time putting together a few events with the Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association (RFMBA)! These rides offer a chance to explore a large scale restoration project and learn about the stunning landscapes of the North Fork Valley threatened with oil and gas development.
Join Wilderness Workshop, RFMBA, and the Catena Foundation for a 5-mile mountain bike ride at the new Coal Basin Ranch. This intermediate ride will take us through the heart of the rehabilitating Mid-Continent Resources Coal Mine site to see how recreational trails can be used to help prevent erosion in heavily impacted landscapes and contribute to restoration efforts. This is a great ride to see if the Ragged Shuttle Bike Ride (below) is right for you! Register here.
Spend the day exploring the southern side of McClure Pass as we make our way down from the pass towards Paonia Reservoir. We’ll take in views of the North Fork Valley and learn about the current threats of oil and gas development. This event will involve a vehicle shuttle and a full day mountain bike ride; check out the trail beforehand. If you’re unsure about whether this ride is right for you, join the Coal Basin Evening Ride (above) and I’ll answer any questions! Register here.
Celebrate National Public Lands Day by repairing and restoring the Crown Mountain Recreation Area to help improve the landscape for all users. Register here.
I hope to see you on your bike soon!
Sam Feuerborn | Field Coordinator at Wilderness Workshop
