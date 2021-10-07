The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests announce continued logging operations on the Paonia Ranger District, along various segments of the National Forest System Road (NFSR) #701–Stevens Gulch and NFSR #705–Overland, during summer and winter seasons over the next two years.
These forestry projects have various objectives including promoting forest health and providing wood products for commercial uses. Commercial timber harvest is conducted to increase tree age class and species diversity, improve wildlife habitat diversity, increase forest resiliency to insects and diseases and contribute to economics of local area communities.
During winter operations NFSR #701–Stevens Gulch will be plowed and open for public use up to the winter trailhead. The road beyond the trailhead will be maintained for permitted winter motor vehicle traffic only and will be closed to all motorized uses other than by permit holders. Over snow vehicles will be required to use the new alternate route. No closures of trails or roads are anticipated during the summer season.
Through partnership with Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) and National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) along with funds generated by these timber sales, the Paonia Ranger District was able to create alternative winter recreation routes, provide an expanded winter trailhead and installation of a pit toilet at the new winter trailhead in the area locally known as, Windy Point.
The public should continue to expect to encounter logging operations and traffic Monday-Friday, summer and winter seasons over the next two years. Visitors should pay attention to and obey all road traffic signs when traveling in or near this area. Please exercise extreme caution when traveling on roads used by logging trucks.
"I sincerely thank everyone who has contributed to finding solutions in juggling a variety of multiple uses at our most popular entrance to the forest. The list is long, but in addition to CSFS and NWTF, many of you may have noticed the increased summer grading by Montrose Forest Products and Brandt Logging, as well as additional plowing by Delta County Road and Bridge,” said Levi Broyles, Paonia District Ranger. “What you may not be aware of are the conversations and contributions of the North Fork Snowmobile Club, Delta SnoCruisers and Electric Mountain Lodge in assisting with the locating and constructing the alternative route, as well as ongoing grooming. We have also heard from skiers and snowshoers who have generally expressed enjoying the winter trailhead’s new location. Additionally, the projects have benefited from design suggestions from Overland Ditch and Reservoir Company, Terror Ditch and Reservoir Company, and Western Area Power Administration,” he added.
For additional information, please contact Cari Johnson at (970) 527- 4131 extension 4257 or cari.johnson@usda.gov.
For information and updates on current fire restrictions, conditions, and recreation opportunities on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests visit the forest website. Connect with us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
