Due to the steady reported increases of positive COVID-19 tests and in anticipation of a State directed change to a level 3 - High Risk category - moving rapidly toward a stay at home directive on the Community Dial - Town Hall will be limiting open office hours. This is an effort to do our part to limit in-person contact and help keep staff and our community safe. If you need to refill your water card or need other assistance, please call our office at 970-527-4101. If you are dropping off your payment use the payment box located at the main entrance to the left of the front doors or visit our website www.townofpaonia.colorado.gov to make an online payment.
Modified office hours will be:
Mondays & Wednesdays
Open 8:00am – 12:30pm
***********
Tuesdays & Thursdays
Open from - 1:30pm – 4:30pm
**********
Closed Fridays.
