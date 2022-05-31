Hwy 92
The project team has been busy with potholing and utility locates this past week as well as excavation, backfilling and sign replacement work. Additional work that will continue through this upcoming week will be demolition and prep work of the ADA ramps. No work will occur beginning Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m. until Tuesday, May 31 at 7 a.m., to accommodate motorists over the Memorial Day weekend.
 
Reconstruction work on Bridge Street will have traffic shifted to the north side while working on the south side. The speed limit through the reconstruction work zone is maximum 25 mph. Once work is completed on the southside the work zone will shift to the north side. This work is anticipated to take about three to four weeks on each side, for a total of six to eight weeks to finish. 
 
Resurfacing work for the CO 92 Hotchkiss to Crawford project is scheduled to start in July, once the US 50 closures have wrapped up. More info about the US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon project can be found at www.us50info.com

Anticipated Traffic Impacts 

  • Work is scheduled Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. 

  • Resurfacing work from Hotchkiss to Crawford will begin after the 4th of July holiday.Motorists should expect single-lane, alternating traffic and delays up to 15 minutesduring this work. The resurfacing phase is scheduled to start at this date toaccommodate the US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon detour traffic. 
  • No delays are anticipated during the reconstruction work on Bridge Street. The project will maintain two way traffic through downtown Hotchkiss during this phase of the work. Motorists are encouraged to park on side streets to access some of the businesses when work is being performed on Bridge Street. The speed limit through the work zone is 25 mph. 
  • Crews are installing guardrail on the southside of the bridge at MP 120.8-121.2
  • Pilot car operations will be in place during resurfacing operations in order to ensure the safety of motorists and workers. Motorists must follow pilot cars. 

Stay Informed and Connect with the project 

Project information is available at: 
● Project information hotline: 970-291-0527 
 

