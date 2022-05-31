Anticipated Traffic Impacts
Work is scheduled Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Resurfacing work from Hotchkiss to Crawford will begin after the 4th of July holiday.Motorists should expect single-lane, alternating traffic and delays up to 15 minutesduring this work. The resurfacing phase is scheduled to start at this date toaccommodate the US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon detour traffic.
- No delays are anticipated during the reconstruction work on Bridge Street. The project will maintain two way traffic through downtown Hotchkiss during this phase of the work. Motorists are encouraged to park on side streets to access some of the businesses when work is being performed on Bridge Street. The speed limit through the work zone is 25 mph.
- Crews are installing guardrail on the southside of the bridge at MP 120.8-121.2
- Pilot car operations will be in place during resurfacing operations in order to ensure the safety of motorists and workers. Motorists must follow pilot cars.
Stay Informed and Connect with the project
