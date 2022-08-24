Bridge Street reconstruction is now finished with the remaining work on the ADA ramps near completion.
Preparations for the resurfacing work on Colorado Highway 92 is ongoing and will be taking place for the next couple of weeks. Paving is anticipated to start before Labor Day weekend. Work will be taking place Monday through Friday. Rotomilling will be scheduled later this month.
Traffic control during resurfacing activities will operate with a clearly identified pilot car that will escort vehicles through the work zone. Motorists should not follow other work vehicles that might be entering closed lanes but stay behind the pilot car. This work will coincide with the start of school in Hotchkiss so teachers, students and parents should plan their travel time accordingly as up to 15 minute delays are anticipated.
Resurfacing work for the CO 92 Hotchkiss to Crawford project is anticipated to start in late August. The schedule was planned to accommodate daytime full closures of US 50 associated with the Little Blue Creek Canyon project. Daytime full closures are now complete; however, nighttime full closures of US 50 are still in place. More info about the US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon project can be found at www.us50info.com.
Anticipated Traffic Impacts
● Work is scheduled Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
● Resurfacing work from Hotchkiss to Crawford is anticipated to start in late
August. Motorists should expect single-lane, alternating traffic and delays up to
15 minutes during this work.
● Pilot car operations will be in place during resurfacing operations in order to ensure the safety of motorists and workers. Motorists must follow pilot cars.
Stay Informed and Connect with the project
Project information is available at:
● Project information hotline: 970-291-0527
● Project email: CO92HotchkissCrawford@gmail.com
● Project website: https://www.codot.gov/projects/co92resurfacing
