Work continues on the north side of Bridge Street. Last week, Bridge Street paving was completed. This week work continues on ADA ramp demo, guardrail and temporary striping. Barriers on Bridge Street will be removed this week as well and all lanes opened for traffic with some parking area closures for the work on ADA curbs.
While the work on the north side is anticipated to wrap up this week, the project team would like to remind drivers that the speed limit through the work zone is a maximum of 25 mph. Bridge Street will be temporarily striped with a double yellow centerline until the final asphalt mat is placed at which point the original striping configuration consisting of parking, Eastbound and Westbound driving lanes and 2-way left turn lane will be reinstated. On street parking on Bridge Street will be available in the temporary configuration.
Resurfacing work for the CO 92 Hotchkiss to Crawford project is scheduled to start later in July. The schedule was planned to accommodate daytime full closures of US 50 associated with the Little Blue Creek Canyon project. Daytime full closures are now complete; however, nighttime full closures of US 50 are still in place. More info about the US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon project can be found at www.us50info.com.
Anticipated Traffic Impacts
- Work is scheduled Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- No delays are anticipated during the reconstruction work on Bridge Street. The project will maintain two way traffic through downtown Hotchkiss during this phase of the work. Motorists are encouraged to park on side streets to access some of the businesses when work is being performed on Bridge Street. The speed limit through the reconstruction work zone is maximum 25 mph.
- Resurfacing work from Hotchkiss to Crawford will begin later in July. Motorists should expect single-lane, alternating traffic and delays up to 15 minutes during this work.
- Pilot car operations will be in place during resurfacing operations in order to ensure the safety of motorists and workers. Motorists must follow pilot cars.
Project information is available at:
● Project information hotline: 970-291-0527
● Project email: CO92HotchkissCrawford@gmail.com
● Project website: https://www.codot.gov/projects/co92resurfacing
