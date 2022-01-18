Free workshop learning the music profession: for middle and high school students
Learn how to do sound and learn the ins and outs of staging a performance with local musicians and tech pros, Tony Soto and Beau Akers. 6:45 to 8 pm Monday nights, January 24 thru Feb 28th at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts located at 226 Grand Ave in Paonia. For more info or to sign up contact the Blue Sage at info@bluesage.org or call 527-7243
Wednesday Art Club for students 2nd thru 5th grade. 3:45-4:45 Blue Sage Center for the Arts at 226 Grand Ave, Paonia. This free workshop will focus on fun and creative activities. For more information or to ensure a space contact the Blue Sage at info@bluesage.org or 970-527-7243
Barn quilt workshop with Susan Capps. Learn how to paint a barn quilt. This is made from material that can withstand weather. small quilt $40, Large $100. January 17 - 21. Jan 17: 1-5 pm required, the rest of the week you set your own hours. sign at bluesage.org or 970-527-7243
Classic sketching class with Cedar Keshat. 8 week class on Wednesdays 9-11 am in the Blue Sage Loft. $150 for more information or to sign up go to bluesage.org or call 970-527-7243
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
