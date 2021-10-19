Blue Sage Center Free Event: The Darling, Daring & Decant, Grand Valley History Players presents historical presentation of the Mermaid Queen, Harry Houdini and May West. Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 pm. Limited and social distanced seating in Curtis Hall. For more information please call or email info@bluesage.org or 970-527-7243.
Pilates Class: Mondays & Thursday 9-10 am, Blue Sage Center for the Arts by donation. This class will be taught by Lakshmi Van Atta.
Halloween Bash with Bell Creek Band. Blue Sage Center for the Arts, Sat. Oct 30, 6-11pm. Costume Contest at 9 pm, Thriller group dance at 8 pm and more. $10 cash at the door.
Garage Sale @ Blue Sage, Friday, Oct 29. Lots of Great Stuff. Accepting quality items for the sale until Thursday, Oct 28. For more info call 970-527-7243.
Get Your T On!
50 unique T Shirts painted by artists will be available in a silent auction. The auction starts on Tuesday, Oct 26 and ends on Final Friday, Oct 29 at 7 pm.
