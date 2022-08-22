One of the unique things about the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act is that it designates 28,728 acres surrounding Camp Hale as the first-ever National Historic Landscape, a new designation that speaks to the storied legacy of the Army’s 10th Mountain Division in Colorado. Camp Hale is the focus of one of three upcoming hikes, led by CORE Act advocate Susie Kincade, coming up soon - I hope you're able to join and learn more! The CORE Act has passed the House of Representatives five times and earlier this summer received a mark-up in the Senate.
Thursday, August 18 ~ 8:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
This stand-alone proposed wilderness area spans nearly 6,000 acres (9.4 square miles) and is contiguous with a Roadless Area of the same name across the Continental Divide on the Pike-San Isabel National Forest. Together they form a single roadless area of more than 17.4 square miles, a key wildlife corridor through the area where the Mosquito, Tenmile, and Gore Ranges converge. Register & learn more.
Friday, September 9 ~ 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Tour Pando Valley where the US Army once housed 10,000 personnel, 4000 mules and 250 sled dogs during WWII. This will be a leisurely, flat walk and/or drive around the valley with frequent stops to learn about the history of the camp and training grounds; its impact during WWII, and on today’s Ski Industry; and efforts to protect it with National Historic Landscape designation as part of the CORE Act. Register and learn more.
Wednesday, September 14 ~ 9:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
This moderate 6-mile hike rises 1,200 feet along a ridge through aspen and conifer forests and across lush meadows. The trail crosses over two streams, with frequent stops to appreciate the views of Vail Mountain and marvel at the accessibility of such wildness. This area protects the fragile headwaters of Spraddle and Middle Creeks, which flow into Gore Creek right in Vail Village. The region is known to support populations of endangered Canadian lynx and Rocky Mountain goats and big horn sheep. experts. Register and learn more.
