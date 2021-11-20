The USDA Forest Service, Rocky Mountain Region, will feature a newly updated public website, beginning today, November 16, 2021. This update is the result of nearly two years of collaboration between the region and the Chief Information Office Web Services Team. With this update, all Forest Service region sites across the agency have now transitioned to the new look.
This design change is one of several web improvements being made to improve the user experience and better serve the public. It provides the user with a more consistent experience as it closely matches the look and format of the Forest Service headquarters website and the web design standards of other federal websites. The update also aligns with the 21st Century IDEA Act and ongoing Web Modernization efforts within the USDA. By utilizing the United States Web Design System, the new changes will make the region’s website more easily identifiable as a trusted government website. In addition, it will be more accessible to visitors, and will provide a responsive layout that will adapt to any device – from a personnel computer to a mobile device.
Web managers across the agency will continue updates in the next few months with the anticipation of most websites fully updated in 2022. For more information, please visit the Rocky Mountain Region’s website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/r2.
