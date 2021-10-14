Honoring those who served in the military is important to the High Country Shopper. We will be featuring photos of our own local heroes who have served in the armed forces, in an online gallery.
If you are interested in submitting a photo of a local veteran, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. Include their name, rank, branch of service, years served and the town in Delta County that they represent. We also encourage you to include a small sentiment of appreciation, if you are inclined to do so.
Help us celebrate Veteran’s Day this November by contributing to our gallery of hometown service members. Send your photos today to content@hiighcountryshopper.com.
