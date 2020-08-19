The Town of Paonia strongly encourages all residents to follow voluntary watering restrictions in the interest of water conservation during the current drought situation. Please reduce water use to domestic use only and refrain from extra uses such as filling pools, landscaping and/or irrigation use.
Why Watering Restrictions?
Water conservation is always an important goal. In the event of drought conditions, the Town will occasionally need to place and enforce mandatory watering restrictions in order to conserve water for the most necessary purposes to support the health, safety and welfare of our community and to ensure that our water supply is not depleted. For this reason, The Town is strongly encouraging all domestic water users voluntarily reduce water use to domestic use only and refrain from landscaping and/or irrigation use.
The Town will continue to monitor water usage and may enact mandatory restrictions at a later date.
