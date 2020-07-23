The Delta County Health Department of Health is announcing that West Nile Virus (WNV) has been detected in Delta County this year. Two samples of mosquitoes trapped in the City of Delta on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, tested positive for West Nile Virus. These are the first WNV positive mosquitoes collected in the state of Colorado this year.
The West Nile Virus season is now at its peak. The Delta County Health Department strongly urges Delta County residents to take preventative measures against the virus. Protect yourself from being bitten by mosquitoes.
FIGHT THE BITE!
●Drain standing water on property.
●Dusk and Dawn- avoid being outdoors at this time when mosquito activity is high.
●DEET is an effective ingredient to look for in bug repellent.
●Dress in long sleeves and pants during dusk and dawn and in areas where mosquitoes are active.
●Doors and Windows – make sure all that are left open in the house are tightly screened.
As of this date, no laboratory confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in humans have been documented from persons residing in the Delta County.
For more information:
Phone: 1-877-462-2911
Local Information: 874-2165
