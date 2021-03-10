The Conservation Center’s (WSCC) annual membership meeting will take place Sunday, March 21, 2021 on Zoom. From the comfort of your own home, connect with our new Executive Director, Tanya Henderson, and learn about what we all achieved with your help in 2020. Join us in sharing a warm farewell to board members Chris Caskey, Ralph D’Alessandro, Allison Elliot, Tracy McCurdy, and Dave Noe and vote on incoming board members!
The agenda for our meeting will include: an intimate keynote address and conversation with environmental activist, writer, and founder of 350.org, Bill McKibben, 2020 financial recap and accomplishments, 2021 plans, official business, and our annual Conservation Hero awards. WSCC is a member-driven organization. While we yearn for the return of film and float festivals, we are excited to invite you to our virtual member meeting. No need to debate taking the drive to Paonia for a meeting close to our headquarters, this meeting is coming to you!
Stay tuned at westernslopeconservation.org for registration details, keynote speaker announcement, and other updates.
Not a member, but interested in what we do? This is the perfect event for you to hear from our staff, board, or other members. All are welcome to attend, but only members will vote so renew now on our website or email info@theconservationcenter.org.
