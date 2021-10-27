In celebration of the Thanksgiving Season, the High Country Shopper would like to invite your students to share with us what they are thankful for. This is a time-honored tradition at the Shopper, and for the past few years, we have been taking advantage of our website, which allows us the space to publish every entry we receive from young, school-aged children across Delta County.
This program is open to kids in grades Kindergarten through 6th grade. Submissions will be posted on our website at HighCountryShopper.com. While the public schools have all received templates for their Thankful submissions, we realize that not all classes may participate. There are several children in alternative educational programs who may want to participate as well, so we have included two different age-appropriate versions of our template below to be downloaded and printed.
Students can write their Thankful stories and color the graphic (if they choose to do so). Please limit submissions to 150 words (there is no minimum). Mail your submissions to High Country Shopper, PO Box 7, Paonia Colorado, 81428. Entries must be received no later than Tuesday, November 16.
Thank you for your participation! At the High Country Shopper, we believe we have a lot to be thankful for in our community and look forward to sharing the thoughts of the children with Delta County. If you have any questions or need more information, feel free to contact Stu Carlson at 527-4576 or send an email to stu@highcountryshopper.com.
