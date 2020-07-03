Dear Friends,
Last week Rob Miller of Pickin’ Productions asked me “What can I do to help the theater right now?” I feel the question is pertinent for everyone. The answer is to ask yourself why you live in the North Fork Valley and what you can do to invest in our beloved community. Right now, we need you more than ever.
I am writing today to ask you for your support to help The Paradise Theatre, a non-profit community organization, stay alive and to help sustain our future. We are proud that our events, movies and concessions have made up over 70% of our income, allowing us to do programs we wouldn’t have otherwise been able to do, such as the free family marimba concert this past winter. The other 30% of our income was made up with grants and donations. Due to COVID-19, program income has been absent because we have been unable to show planned movies and live concerts.
Our staff has been working hard on solutions to keep the theatre relevant & strong; we’ve completed several renovation projects and applied for many grants (including one in collaboration with HomeStead Circus Arts and the Learning Council to produce a circus event for the fall). We moved our events online for the community to enjoy for free including Cringe: A Night of Foolish Discourse, our FriYAY! Art Talks and Paradise Fest (our local musician showcase). We have built a new relationship with Kino Lorber to offer independent films virtually, and we have come up with safe solutions to prepare for reopening this holiday weekend.
Even with the hard work of our staff, volunteers and board, the Paradise Theatre will only survive with your help. Without you, the theatre simply cannot exist.
We are up against an unprecedented foe. If we don't have community support, worse case scenario is the Paradise Theatre will have only a few months of operations left. If we have your support, we believe we can stay open with limited capacity events and reduced showtimes.
Your tax-deductible donation, of any amount, will help sustain our future. With your help, we WILL come out stronger than ever before. https://www.coloradogives.org/FriendsoftheParadiseTheatre/overview
The theatre has been here for over ninety-years. Help us be here for another ninety.
We understand that these are trying times for many. If you are unable to donate to the Paradise, we hope you’ll chose to support us in other ways:
- Be An Advocate for the Theatre
- Subscribe to our weekly newsletter https://paradiseofpaonia.com/
- Share our events on FaceBook https://www.facebook.com/paradisetheatrepaonia/
- Forward our newsletter to friends who might be interested
- Tell your friends about what we are doing and what you like
- “Attend” Virtual Events on YouTube and Facebook https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl2V9zIhzpFg8QLgo3gTsjA
- Purchase Virtual Movies to Watch at Home
- Attend In-Person Movies and Events; Buy Concessions
Hopefully 2021 will be a better year, for now, we have to get through 2020. Thank you for supporting the Friends of the Paradise Theatre and being a part of our incredible community
Thank you,
Sunshine Knight
Executive Director - Paradise Theatre
