Happening right now, Western Slope Conservation Center is raffling off a brand new Hyside Mini Max raft complete with Welfelt frame package and Cataract Oars; over $4700 for $20 per ticket or $100 for a book of 6. Plus, all proceeds will fund future efforts to protect and enhance the lands, air, water, and wildlife of the Lower Gunnison Watershed. Big thanks to John Welfelt of Welfelt Fabrication for sponsoring this raffle. Hurry and get your tickets soon before the drawing on August 28, at 4pm at 204 Poplar Ave in Paonia- you do not have to present to win.
To purchase tickets and for more details, check out our website at westernslopeconservation.org/2020raffle/
