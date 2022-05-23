Valley Symphony Association Orchestra & Chorus at Riverbottom Park (2021-2022 – Season 50)
    (2021-2022 – Season 50)
The 27th Annual Colorful Car, Truck and Rod Show has
    announced their event dates, line up, and venues. The three-day show
    is free to the public and has attracted nearly 200 cars, trucks, and
    rods from throughout Colorado, and surrounding states including Utah,
    Wyoming, and Texas. Proceeds from this event hosted by the Black
    Canyon Classics Car Club benefit a local charitable organization as
    well support a scholarship fund. This year’s beneficiary is the Valley
    Symphony Association, a regional, all-volunteer performing arts
    organization that concluded their landmark 50th jubilee season last
    month. The scholarship award will be announced at Saturday’s event.
 
    “We’re excited to see this many cars, trucks, and rods come to town,
    and we thank our many sponsors here in Montrose,” Black Canyon
    Classics Car Club Vice President George Allen said. “It makes for a
    perfect family outing.”
 
    Friday, June 3, from 5-8pm show participants will be available for
    viewing on Montrose’s Historic Main Street between South Townsend
    Avenue to South Park Avenue.
 
    Classic Hits KUBC Gold AM580/FM104.5 will support the Friday event
    with a live remote from 4:30-8:30pm, and the First Friday Art Walk,
    sponsored by Montrose Center for the Arts, will also be in full force
    from 5-7pm. “We’re happy to help add to the crowd for both events,”
    Black Canyon Classics Car Club President Shane Brown said.
 
    Saturday June 4, from 9am-2:30pm, the event shifts to Cerise Park
    where the vehicles will again be on display. Five food trucks and
    three dessert wagons will be available. The event line up also
    includes a pin-up girl contest, a swap meet, silent auction, hourly
    drawings for prizes, awarding the club’s scholarship, along with
    numerous trophy presentations and awards. Afterward, they’ll cruise to
    the Star Drive-In Theatre to enjoy movies under the stars.
 
    “Classic cars, like classic music, draw discerning crowds,” VSA Board
    President Hartland H. Clubb, Jr., said. “Both organizations are
    staples in our communities, and the VSA is excited to take part to
    support the Colorful Colorado Car, Truck and Rod Show and are
    appreciative of the Black Canyon Classics Car Club’s support the VSA.”
    Members of the VSA Chorus will perform the National Anthem at noon and
    members of the VSA Orchestra’s brass ensemble will play during the
    day’s festivities.
 
Orchestra old car
   This 1932 Ford Street Rod, Chevy V8 with a blower, automatic
    transmission, black cherry metallic paint, fiberglass body, and Cragar
    chrome wheels will be parked near the stage Saturday, June 4, at
    Cerise Park. Black Canyon Classics Car Club member Bruce Fosdike of
    Montrose owns this beauty!
 
 
    Sunday, June 5, event participants will leave Cerise Park for a group
    cruise. “It’ll be a perfect ending to a great weekend,” Van Allen
    said.
 
    For more information about the show, visit BlackCanyonClassics.org or
    on Facebook at BlackCanyonClassicCarClub and
    BlackCanyonClassicsCarShow.
 
    For information about the VSA’s upcoming season 51, visit the VSA on
    Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation, online at ValleySymphony.org,
    call 970-275-8676, or email info@ValleySymphony.org.

