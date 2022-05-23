The 27th Annual Colorful Car, Truck and Rod Show has
announced their event dates, line up, and venues. The three-day show
is free to the public and has attracted nearly 200 cars, trucks, and
rods from throughout Colorado, and surrounding states including Utah,
Wyoming, and Texas. Proceeds from this event hosted by the Black
Canyon Classics Car Club benefit a local charitable organization as
well support a scholarship fund. This year’s beneficiary is the Valley
Symphony Association, a regional, all-volunteer performing arts
organization that concluded their landmark 50th jubilee season last
month. The scholarship award will be announced at Saturday’s event.
“We’re excited to see this many cars, trucks, and rods come to town,
and we thank our many sponsors here in Montrose,” Black Canyon
Classics Car Club Vice President George Allen said. “It makes for a
perfect family outing.”
Friday, June 3, from 5-8pm show participants will be available for
viewing on Montrose’s Historic Main Street between South Townsend
Avenue to South Park Avenue.
Classic Hits KUBC Gold AM580/FM104.5 will support the Friday event
with a live remote from 4:30-8:30pm, and the First Friday Art Walk,
sponsored by Montrose Center for the Arts, will also be in full force
from 5-7pm. “We’re happy to help add to the crowd for both events,”
Black Canyon Classics Car Club President Shane Brown said.
Saturday June 4, from 9am-2:30pm, the event shifts to Cerise Park
where the vehicles will again be on display. Five food trucks and
three dessert wagons will be available. The event line up also
includes a pin-up girl contest, a swap meet, silent auction, hourly
drawings for prizes, awarding the club’s scholarship, along with
numerous trophy presentations and awards. Afterward, they’ll cruise to
the Star Drive-In Theatre to enjoy movies under the stars.
“Classic cars, like classic music, draw discerning crowds,” VSA Board
President Hartland H. Clubb, Jr., said. “Both organizations are
staples in our communities, and the VSA is excited to take part to
support the Colorful Colorado Car, Truck and Rod Show and are
appreciative of the Black Canyon Classics Car Club’s support the VSA.”
Members of the VSA Chorus will perform the National Anthem at noon and
members of the VSA Orchestra’s brass ensemble will play during the
day’s festivities.
Sunday, June 5, event participants will leave Cerise Park for a group
cruise. “It’ll be a perfect ending to a great weekend,” Van Allen
said.
For more information about the show, visit BlackCanyonClassics.org or
on Facebook at BlackCanyonClassicCarClub and
BlackCanyonClassicsCarShow.
For information about the VSA’s upcoming season 51, visit the VSA on
Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation, online at ValleySymphony.org,
call 970-275-8676, or email info@ValleySymphony.org.
