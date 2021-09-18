At its September 1 - 2 meeting, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission heard proposed changes to management strategies and regulations as follows. All emergency regulations approved at the September meeting became effective upon adoption. All final regulations approved at the September meeting will go into effect on November 1, 2021.
EMERGENCY REGULATIONS
Agenda Item 11: Chapter W-3 - “Furbearers and Small Game, Except Migratory Birds” 2 CCR 406-3
The Commission adopted emergency regulations related to closing the 2021 hunting season for greater sage-grouse in Game Management Unit 10 pursuant to thresholds set forth in the Northwest Colorado Greater Sage-grouse Conservation Plan.
FINAL REGULATIONS
Agenda Item 12: Chapter W-3 - “Furbearers and Small Game, Except Migratory Birds” 2 CCR 406-3
The Commission adopted the following final regulations:
- Closing the 2021 hunting season for greater sage-grouse in Game Management Unit 10 pursuant to thresholds set forth in the Northwest Colorado Greater Sage-grouse Conservation Plan.
EMERGENCY REGULATIONS
Agenda Item 13: Chapter P-7 - “Passes, Permits and Registrations” - 2 CCR 405-7 and those related provisions of Chapter P-1 (“Parks and Outdoor Recreation Lands” - 2 CCR 405-1)
The Commission adopted emergency regulations to implement House Bill 21-1116 related to providing Purple Heart recipients free access to state parks and state recreation areas with a Purple Heart license plate or Independence Parks Pass.
FINAL REGULATIONS
Agenda Item 14: Chapter P-7 - “Passes, Permits and Registrations” - 2 CCR 405-7
The Commission adopted final regulations including, but not limited to, the following:
- Implementing House Bill 21-1116 to provide Purple Heart recipients free access to state parks and state recreation areas with a Purple Heart license plate or Independence Parks Pass.
- Changing the replacement fee for an annual affixed park pass and Aspen Leaf annual pass to half the cost of the original pass, if proof of eligible replacement need is not provided.
- Eliminating the replacement fee for the Columbine, Centennial, Blue Spruce and Independence parks passes.
- Updating camping and day-use reservation cancellation and change regulations.
Agenda Item 15: Chapter P-1 - “Parks and Outdoor Recreation Lands” 2 CCR 405-1
The Commission adopted final regulations including, but not limited to the following:
- Updating swimming regulations to allow swimming in state-park-managed areas with some exceptions and changing the age restrictions for swimming unaccompanied by an adult from 12 to 13 years old.
- Modifying seasonal restrictions for peregrine falcons at Fishers Peak State Park to correspond with Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Recommended Buffer Zones and Seasonal Restrictions for Colorado Raptors.
- Implementing House Bill 21-1116 to provide Purple Heart recipients free access to state parks and state recreation areas with a Purple Heart license plate or Independence Parks Pass.
- Creating a wakeless day (Wednesday) for boaters at Highline Lake State Park.
Agenda Item 16: Chapter P-8 - “Aquatic Nuisance Species” 2 CCR 405-8
The Commission adopted the following final regulations:
- Adding regulations to clarify that defacing or tampering with a watercraft inspection and decontamination seal or seal receipt is unlawful.
Agenda Item 17: Chapter W-0 - “General Provisions” - 2 CCR 406-0
The Commission adopted the following final regulations:
- Raising the fee for the Federal Duck Stamp to $31 and adding the fee for the Federal Duck Stamp to Appendix F of Chapter W-0.
Agenda Item 18: Chapter W-16 - “Park and Wildlife Procedural Rules” – 2 CCR 406-16
The Commission adopted the following final regulations:
- Clarifying review via the consent agenda for license suspension appeals and game damage claim appeals
FINAL PWC POLICY – NON-REGULATORY
Agenda Item 19: Citizen Petitions to Initiate Rulemaking – Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Policy
The Commission considered modifications related to withdrawing a petition once a petitioner submits it to the Division. Following Commission discussion at the July 15-16, 2021 meeting, the Division no longer recommended adopting the previously proposed change to policy. The Commission opted to retain the current policy and took no action on the previously proposed change.
DRAFT REGULATIONS
Agenda Item 21: Chapter W-0 - “General Provisions” 2 CCR 406-0, and those related provisions of Chapter W-2 (“Big Game” 2 CCR 406-2), Chapter W-3 (“Furbearers and Small Game, Except Migratory Birds” 2 CCR 406-3), Chapter W-11 (“Wildlife Parks and Unregulated Wildlife 2 CCR 406-11), Chapter W-15 (“License Agents” 2 CCR 406-15), and Chapter P-7 (“Passes, Permits and Registrations” – 2 CCR 405-7) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-0
The Commission heard draft regulations including, but not limited to, adjusting license fees and license agent commission rates according to adjustments to the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Consumer Price Index (CPI). The Commission instructed staff to present alternative regulations at the November 18 - 19, 2021 meeting showing all possible CPI license fee adjustments, along with information on licenses that have historically been discounted by the Commission.
ISSUES IDENTIFICATION
Agenda Item 22: Chapter W-3 - “Furbearers and Small Game, Except Migratory Birds” 2 CCR 406-3
The Commission initiated its annual review of regulations regarding turkey hunting, including but not limited to, license areas, season dates, and manner of take provisions for the 2022 turkey hunting seasons. Specific considerations include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Creating Novice Adult Outreach Hunting Licenses for turkey.
- Creating an over-the-counter fall turkey season in Game Management Unit 23.
CONSENT AGENDA (Agenda Item 34)
CITIZEN PETITIONS
Agenda Item 34.1 - Chapter W-2 – “Big Game” – 2 CCR 406-2
The Commission adopted the Director’s written recommendation to DENY a petition for rulemaking requesting that the Commission revise big game regulations, as follows:
- A Citizen Petition for Rulemaking requesting the creation of a new regulation to allow youth under the age of 12 to purchase preference points after fulfilling hunter education requirements.
ISSUES IDENTIFICATION
Agenda Item 34.2 - Chapter W-1- “Fishing” 2 CCR 406-1
The Commission initiated its annual review of the entire chapter including, but not limited to, consideration of regulations regarding season dates, bag and possession limits, licensing requirements, manner of take provisions and special conditions or restrictions applicable to waters of the state. Specific considerations include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Removing the prohibition on fishing on the South Prong of Hayden Creek.
About CPW Commission Meetings
A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found on the CPW website. The public is encouraged to email general comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us and wolf-related comments can be submitted through wolfengagementco.org. Details on providing public comments for meetings are available on the CPW website.
The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to Commission meetingsthrough the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.
The next commission meeting will take place on November 18 - 19 in a hybrid virtual/in-person meeting with limited in-person attendance in Lamar, Colorado.
