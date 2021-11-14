At its hybrid virtual/in-person meeting in Lamar, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will hear regulations related to adjusting license fees and license agent commission rates according to adjustments to the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Consumer Price Index, annual review of fishing regulations including removing the prohibition on fishing on the South Prong of Hayden Creek and removing the Wakara Lease property from regulations pertaining to the White River in Rio Blanco County, annual review of turkey hunting regulations including creating Novice Adult Outreach Hunting Licenses for turkey and creating an over-the-counter fall turkey season in Game Management Unit 23, regulations related to the requirements to access State Wildlife Areas and State Trust Lands including exempting multiple properties from public access license requirements (see Agenda item 14), authorizing CPW to issue permits to commercial users of properties controlled by CPW, clarifying seasonal closures at Perins Peak State Wildlife Area, and modifying general refund procedures, the restoration of preference points, and the Director’s disaster relief authority.
The commission will also discuss requiring reservations for big game and small game hunting in the Jefferson County portion of Golden Gate Canyon State Park where hunting is permitted, permitting kiteboarding through special activity permits at Navajo State Park, annual review of big game regulations including amending season timing and/or fluorescent orange/pink requirements during the overlapping archery and muzzleloader seasons and decreasing the fee charged for exchanged licenses, consideration of new and amended regulations authorizing livestock owners and their agents to haze gray wolves to prevent or reduce injury to livestock, regulations making it unlawful for any person to place any olfactory attractant with the intent to lure any threatened or endangered species unless permitted by the division, the Sangre de Cristo Bighorn Sheep Herd Management Plan, and the GOCO representative vote results at its meeting on Thu., Nov. 18 and Fri., Nov. 19. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thu., Nov. 18 and adjourn at 4:30 p.m. The commission will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. on Fri., Nov. 19 and adjourn at noon
Additional agenda items include:
- Department of Agriculture update
- Department of Natural Resources update
- Financial update
- Annual Capital Development update
- Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) update
- Awards and presentations
- Wolf Public Engagement update from Keystone Policy Center
- Keep Colorado Wild Pass update
A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found on the CPW website. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. Details on providing public comments for virtual meetings are available on the CPW website.
The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetingsthrough the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.
The next commission meeting is a virtual meeting scheduled to take place on January 12 and 13.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.