Colorado Parks and Wildlife will hold its annual Family Cast, Blast & Twang event on Sat., July 17 from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Wyman Living History Museum in Craig, Colo. This free event for families includes a BBQ meal and activities including shotgun shooting, archery, fly fish casting and spin fishing. No previous experience or equipment is needed and there will be prizes for catching the biggest fish in the pond as well as shotgun, archery, and fly casting competitions.
Families are encouraged to bring their own chairs, fishing, and archery equipment, but there will be equipment available to use as well. Do not bring any firearms as they will be provided. Participants 16 and older need to have a current fishing license to participate in the fishing events.
“This is a great chance for folks to try out new outdoor activities and get some hands-on instruction,” said CPW Education and Hunter Outreach Coordinator Kathleen Mawhinney.
For questions, contact CPW’s Meeker office at (970) 878-6090.
