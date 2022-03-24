Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be on hand to provide resources and information, including tips on license applications, prevention of invasive species, our newest shooting facility, and a new boating simulator at the 2022 International Sportsmen’s Expo. The International Sportsmen’s Expo runs from March 24 - 27, 2022 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Don’t forget, youth under 16 enter the Expo for free!
“Our goal is to provide activities that are not only fun and engaging, but also promote responsible and ethical outdoor behaviors,” said CPW Boating Safety and Registrations Program Manager Grant Brown.
Look for CPW signs near the food court located in the northwest corner of the exhibit floor.
2022 CPW ISE Booth Descriptions
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Information & Ask An Officer Booth
Ambassadors for CPW will answer general questions related to state parks, entrance pass types, camping reservations, hunting and fishing questions, volunteer opportunities, wildlife viewing, the COTREX app, the My CPW app, and general agency questions.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife 125th Anniversary Sales Booth
Find 125th anniversary CPW merchandise and learn historical facts about the agency.
CPW Hunter Education
Ask hunter education related questions and get help finding classes near you.
Colorado Clays
Located near Brighton, staff from this elite CPW shooting facility will be on hand explaining the many shooting opportunities available there.
Boating Information and Safety
Get information on the legal requirements for recreational boating in Colorado, and tips about keeping Colorado’s waters safe and enjoyable. Enjoy a boating safety T-shirt coloring activity for kids. New this year, there will be a boating simulator to try.
Invasive Species (Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS), Weeds, Firewood) Area
Learn what you can do to prevent the spread of invasive species in Colorado, with a focus on anglers, boaters, and waterfowl hunters preventing the spread of Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS).
Partner Booths
Raptor Education Foundation
REF staff will have live birds and provide education about the importance of birds, their habitats and the many species in Colorado.
Colorado Wildlife Federation
CWF staff will be selling the extended season elk raffle license tickets and provide education on their conservation efforts in Colorado.
Stay the Trail
The Stay The Trail Education & Stewardship Alliance will have statewide and area specific route map resources available and will be demonstrating how to use the official statewide Colorado Trail Explorer app (COTREX).
Check out a range of other activities geared toward families and young sportsmen and women including an archery range, climbing wall and campfire theater talks. You can check out presentation dates and times at https://www.sportsexpos.com/attend/denver/schedules.
For more information about the expo, visit CPW’s website at https://cpw.state.co.us/Pages/ISE.aspx or https://www.sportsexpos.com/attend/denver. A coupon for a $3 discount off adult admission to ISE is available at Front Range license agents, CPW office locations or you can download it on CPW’s website at https://cpw.state.co.us/Pages/ISE.aspx.
