Community Resource Center is excited to announce the launch of GrantCorps, a new statewide program designed to support small, rural, and systemically marginalized communities, as well as BIPOC-led organizations that experience barriers accessing private and government grant funding.
Maria Fabula, President & CEO of Community Resource Center, shared, “GrantCorps will provide direct grant research, writing, consulting, and training support to eligible nonprofits across Colorado that do not have the means to employ professional grant writers yet have impactful programs and community reach.”
For over 40 years, Community Resource Center (CRC) has worked with its partners across Colorado to increase access to information and build the capacity of organizations. The need to develop a GrantCorps was identified with input from small, under-resourced nonprofits and communities across Colorado that consistently requested additional support in fund development.
GrantCorps will link tools, information, training, and CRC’s long-standing Rural AmeriCorps VISTA program together to support the grant seeking, grant development, and management needs of the organizations most in need. Eligible organizations will be BIPOC-led, located in rural communities, have budgets less than $1M, and experiencing barriers accessing private and government grant funding. GrantCorps offerings will be available in English and Spanish. Community Resource Center will host four GrantCorps VISTA members that will support partner organizations' development and grant-seeking needs, including research, writing, applying for, managing, and reporting on funding opportunities.
“We are excited to celebrate the launch of Community Resource Center’s GrantCorps! AmeriCorps VISTAs are perfectly positioned to serve as a powerhouse team of grant- writers for small, under-resourced non-profits across Colorado through our partner, CRC. We look forward to their success in the year to come as they serve to strengthen the non-profit sector across!" said Jill Sears, Regional Administrator, Americorps Mountain Region.
The project is made possible by HB21-1264, signed by Governor Jared Polis in June 2021. The bill provides funding to help the people, businesses, and industries most impacted by COVID-19 recover from the effects of the pandemic. Of these funds, CRC received a grant of $300,000 through the Colorado Workforce Development Council, a Governor-appointed, public-private partnership with the purpose to advise, oversee, and integrate the work of the Colorado talent development network. “Nonprofit organizations are critical to Coloradans’ wellbeing,” said Bob Brasser, Senior Consultant for Stimulus Programs of the CWDC. “In the wake of the pandemic, their work has become more urgent than ever. Through CRC’s GrantCorps program, we know that these organizations will be better positioned to focus on the boots-on-the-ground work that makes them so effective.”
Through GrantCorps, Community Resource Center will also offer participating organizations access to the Colorado Grants GuideTM, a comprehensive guide to funding sources for Colorado nonprofits. In 2022, Community Resource Center launched the guide on a new platform with increased functionality and features.
Additional support for the effort has been provided by the Colorado Health Foundation and Boettcher Foundation.
Please join us to learn more about GrantCorps! The first GrantCorps program information session is scheduled for August 2022 and training will begin in September. For more information, visit: crcamerica.org/grantcorps.
About Community Resource Center
Community Resource Center (CRC) is a nonprofit organization, founded in 1981. Its mission is to support, strengthen, and galvanize change-makers across the nonprofit ecosystem, working together to create a more equitable Colorado.
Media Contact:Maria Fabula (she/her) President & CEO Community Resource Center fabula@crcamerica.org
Program Contact: Katy Pepinsky (she/her/ella) Director of GrantCorps Community Resource Center pepinsky@crcamerica.org
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.