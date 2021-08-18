Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites the public to discuss the 10-year future of deer and elk management in the San Luis Valley.
A Herd Management Plan meeting is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Underground Community Center in Creede. All those interested are encouraged to attend.
CPW biologists and staff are updating plans for deer and elk in Herd Management Units D-36 and E-34. Game Management Units included in those are 76, 79 and 791.
At the meeting, CPW will discuss the history of these herds, recent harvest statistics as well as the current status of the herds with population and sex ratio estimates.
Community input is needed to help CPW draft management plans to set the most desired population and sex ratio objectives for the Upper Rio Grande deer and elk herds for the next 10 years. Biologists are eager to hear from all stakeholders regarding the herds in terms of population, hunting opportunities, agricultural field damage and viewing opportunities.
“In developing these plans, CPW always reaches out to the public, including landowners, sportsmen, outfitters, business owners and anyone interested in deer and elk in the San Luis Valley to attend meetings and offer input,” said Rick Basagoitia, Area Wildlife Manager. “These animals are an important public resource, and CPW intends to manage them for the benefit of all stakeholders.”
A draft of the Herd Management Plans will be made available online no less than 30 days after the meeting.
For more information, contact the CPW Area 17 office at 719-587-6900.
