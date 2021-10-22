Colorado Parks and Wildlife is holding a public meeting to discuss the management of the fisheries population in Rio Blanco Lake west of Meeker. The meeting will be held on Tue., Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at Mountain Valley Bank in Meeker.
With current drought conditions and a low water level at Rio Blanco Lake, CPW is concerned about the existing fish populations. Due to the low water level, CPW has an opportunity to adjust the management of some fish species currently in the lake to balance sportfish management goals with native fish conservation efforts in the White River. CPW will present this general plan to the public in hopes of informing and gaining support for future fisheries management. CPW’s plan includes creating a healthy and viable fishery within Rio Blanco Lake moving forward.
More information about Rio Blanco Lake State Wildlife Area is available on CPW’s website.
