Foodie Friday is back! Know the state and county laws, rules, and regulations that govern the Colorado food industry before you dive in! Join us for insights and dos and don'ts around Food Truck requirements with Montrose County Environmental Health Director Jim Austin.
Foodie Friday- Food Trucks
with Jim Austin
Fri, June 4, 9-10 a.m.
Online
No cost
Informative. Insightful. Essential!
Register here https://clients.coloradosbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=160410022
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.